A Minnesota death resonates in Connecticut: ‘A constant message that our lives don’t matter’

Of all the agonizing final moments of George Floyd’s life, as he gasped for air from beneath a police officer’s knee, the most painful for Barbara Sands was when he called for his mother. It reminded her of her son Kyron, who police killed in Windham in February 2019 following a car chase and a shootout.

“I wonder, did my son cry out for me?” Sands asked.

Floyd’s death Monday has inspired large-scale protests across the country. Though the 46-year-old died more than 1,300 miles away at the hands of a police force different from the one that took her son’s life, Floyd’s death still brings up traumatic memories for the Sands family, and for communities of color here.

“It opens up wounds,” Sands said. “Not even as black people — as human beings, we have to do more.”

By community organizer Kerry Ellington’s count, at least five people in Connecticut have either been killed by police or died in their custody since the beginning of 2020. Ellington sees a connection between the demonstrations in Minnesota and similar rallies in recent years after the deaths of people like Jayson Negron, 15, in Bridgeport; Anthony “Chulo” Jose Vega Cruz, 18, in Wethersfield; and Mubarak Soulemane, 19, of New Haven.

“The relationship is one of a growing mass movement of people who are sick and tired of having their rights violated, their citizenship violated over and over and over again,” Ellington said.

Longtime activist Barbara Fair understands the rage behind the demonstrations in Minneapolis. She gets why those in mourning burned down the police department; she cried when she saw it on television this morning.

“It’s infuriating to keep seeing this happen over and over again,” Fair said. “It’s like a constant message that our lives don’t matter.”

Referencing a 1960s Miami police chief who threatened black neighborhoods from engaging in civil uprisings, President Trump tweeted just before 1 a.m. Friday that, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” and castigated the Minneapolis mayor for being “very weak.” He also called protesters “thugs.”