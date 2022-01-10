A Non-Norwalk photo #1

I’m out of practice with snow! I was at my Mother’s house last week when a freak storm came through and when I had to move my car I went out there a bit underprepared.

Nice of Mother Nature to send that latest little jolt because the contrast from last week to this week will be all that more freaky: as you read this, I should be on m way to Hawaii. I should have already been there! But there was a glitch with the airplane and we got shifted to a departure just past midnight.

Ouch.

I was scheduled to visit a friend in Maui in March 2020 and was literally days away from getting there when the pandemic shut everything down. Bitter disappointment! So I’ve had a credit for an airplane trip and I had to use it by May 31. This is the week! I’m on her “introduction to Maui tour.”

Aloha.