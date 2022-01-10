Quantcast

A Non-Norwalk photo #1

OMG, 7 inches of snow.

I’m out of practice with snow! I was at my Mother’s house last week when a freak storm came through and when I had to move my car I went out there a bit underprepared.

Nice of Mother Nature to send that latest little jolt because the contrast from last week to this week will be all that more freaky: as you read this, I should be on m way to Hawaii. I should have already been there! But there was a glitch with the airplane and we got shifted to a departure just past midnight.

Ouch.

I was scheduled to visit a friend in Maui in March 2020 and was literally days away from getting there when the pandemic shut everything down. Bitter disappointment! So I’ve had a credit for an airplane trip and I had to use it by May 31. This is the week! I’m on her “introduction to Maui tour.”

Aloha.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>