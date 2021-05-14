A Norwalk photo #100

NORWALK, Conn. — Artists’ Market, located at 163 Main St., is closing after 50 years in Norwalk. Owner Jeffrey Price says its last day will be May 22.

“I love what I do and we are proud of what we’ve accomplished, but I want to be able to transition to whatever comes next while my gallery is still successful and Esta and I are healthy enough to climb a few mountains and do some exploring,” Price said in an email to his customers. “For 50 years we have served this community, and we’ve been rewarded with so many friendships for which we will be forever grateful. Thank you!”