A Norwalk photo #101

NORWALK, Conn. — John Levin submitted this photo with the suggested caption, “Friday, May 7, 6 pm behind 250 Westport Avenue. Nap time?”

As you can see, it’s a Norwalk Police SUV. A different version of the photo is below.

“It appears the officers is parked and could be doing a number of things,” Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik said in an email. “Among the ones that immediately come to mind is they {were} writing a report on vehicle MDT {mobile data terminal}. Or maybe eating dinner given the time you report.”

He later wrote, “I am not investigating a parked cruiser at 6pm. We learned that it was the post car that was parked there in between calls.”

A post car is assigned to one of the city’s seven patrol sectors. In Kulhawik’s words, “the unit assigned to that area of the city.”

John Levin is a Chapman Hyperlocal Media Inc. Board member.