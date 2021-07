NORWALK, Conn. – Motorists are being detoured away from the intersection of Rowayton Avenue and Woodchuck Lane as the City inspects deterioration of the roadway over the Keelers Brook watercourse, Norwalk Communications Director Josh Morgan said.

“For the safety of the public and out of an abundance of caution, we have temporally closed this section of road,” Morgan wrote. “The detour will remain in place until further notice as we conduct additional evaluations.”