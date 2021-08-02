A Norwalk photo #114

NORWALK, Conn. — Pedestrians attempting to cross from Ravenwood Road in Norwalk to Marianne Road in Darien were disappointed recently to find their access blocked.

Norwalkers complained passionately in December when a “no trespassing” sign went up and it was swiftly covered up. Robert Koroshetz said the opening in the stone wall was filled July 16.

Darien Director of Public Works Edward Gentile said Marianne Road is a private road, and, “I have no knowledge regarding the wall.”