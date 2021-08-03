A Norwalk photo #115

NORWALK, Conn. — A state contractor has begun removing foliage and cutting down trees along the shoulders of the Merritt Parkway in preparation for repaving and installation of safety improvements between exit 40 – Main Avenue in Norwalk and exit 41 – Newtown Turnpike in Westport. Shown here is machine with a large circular saw at the end of an articulated boom cutting felled tree branches just north of the Grumman Ave. overpass around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The $33.6 million project is scheduled for completion in December, 2022. The work is being done at night seven days a week, and the state Dept. of Transportation says motorists should anticipate lane closures. The project also includes repairs to the West Rocks Road, Grumman Avenue and Chestnut Hill Road bridge structures.