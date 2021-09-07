A Norwalk photo #118

NORWALK, Conn. — The Connecticut Green Bank, PosiGen, and the City of Norwalk recently celebrated the installation of 12 solar panels on the roof of the Munroe residence in Norwalk as part of the Solar for All initiative, a news release said.

The Munroes are among 22 Norwalk families who responded to the SFA initiative since its campaign kicked off in April, Kasara Newton of Gaffney Bennett Public Relations said. That’s in addition to 33 Norwalk families whose systems have already been activated and several others going through the activation phase outside of the campaign.

The goal is to bring “solar and energy efficiency to underserved communities across the state, and enjoy an average estimated first year net savings of $700 on their electricity bills,” the news release said.

More than 4,100 Connecticut families have benefitted, she said. More than two-thirds of the Norwalk customers “are low- or moderate-income families and they are located all over the city.”

You can still apply: the campaign has been extended to Oct. 31. For more information, go here.