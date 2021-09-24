A Norwalk photo #120

NORWALK, Conn. — Paul Cantor and Yvonne “Myška” Lopaur returned from an overseas trip this week and went for one of their favorite walks, finding “new wording” on a sign that popped up in his life a few weeks ago, he said.

Instead of “private road,” the sign between Ravenwood Road in Norwalk and Marianne Road in Darien now says “Welcome Norwalk Walkers.”

“We of course were pleased,” Cantor said.

Marianne Road is a private road, Darien Director of Public Works Edward Gentile said. Norwalkers complained passionately in December when a “no trespassing” sign was erected and it was swiftly covered up. While there’s a stone wall separating Norwalk from Darien, pedestrians can still walk through by using a path to the left, Cantor said.