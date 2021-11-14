A Norwalk photo #125

NORWALK, Conn. — In July, the Common Council approved more than $400,000 to repair and paint the cupola, or small dome, on top of Norwalk City Hall. Looks like the work has begun.

The windows have failed and the exterior is rotting, said Neil Rennie, a property manager in the city’s building management department, early this year. There are leaks and there are bells in the cupola.

“We’re looking to kind of structurally make it sound again, and keep the beauty of it,” he said. “It’s a big project because we have to put scaffolding up right, that kind of alone is probably around ($45,000 to $60,000). We have a pretty good plan in place to redo it and not have to revisit it for maybe the next 15 years.”