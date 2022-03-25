A Norwalk photo #138

NORWALK, Conn. – A colorful railroad car sat perched next to the Danbury line Saturday, adjacent to the Norwalk Transfer Station, with an engine obviously at work although the vehicle wasn’t going anywhere.

“It’s a Sperry geometry car,” NancyOnNorwalk contributor Harold Cobin said. “It measures track deviations. The railroads hire Sperry to conduct track examinations to look for defects: gage, alignment, elevation, cracked rails, etc. It’s self-propelled, hence the engine noise.”

“A track geometry car (also known as a track recording car) is an automated track inspection vehicle on a rail transport system used to test several parameters of the track geometry without obstructing normal railroad operations,” Wikipedia states. “Some of the parameters generally measured include position, curvature, alignment of the track, smoothness, and the cross level of the two rails. The cars use a variety of sensors, measuring systems, and data management systems to create a profile of the track being inspected.”