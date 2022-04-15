A Norwalk photo #142

NORWALK, Conn. – The sidewalk on the Yankee Doodle Bridge is set to reopen in July, said Director of Transportation, Mobility, and Parking James Travers.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (ConnDOT) has been rehabilitating the bridge, which carried Interstate 95 (I-95) over the Norwalk River. The sidewalk closed in mid-2020, according to Norwalk Bike/Walk Commission Chairman Tanner Thompson.

Travers said he met with ConnDOT’s contract last week to discuss the sidewalk. “There are two items remaining, one is the installation of a new fence, and they other is bridge work over the railroad tracks. I am being told that both will be complete and the pedestrian bridge will reopen by July.”

“That bridge before it was closed was an important pedestrian link between the east and west sides of the city, and it was used quite a bit,” Thompson said. “We foresee that it will be used like that in the future.”