A Norwalk photo #144 By Nancy Guenther Chapman12 : 00 am EDT May 17 20221 Comment Tweet Harold F. Cobin NORWALK, Conn. — Harold F. Cobin took this photo just before midnight Sunday at West Rocks Middle School. About 15 minutes after the full eclipse was reached here, heavy cloud cover moved in, completely obscuring the moon.
One comment
Sherelle Harris May 17, 2022 at 1:26 am
What a phenomenal shot! I looks a bit like the red planet here.
https://tinyurl.com/475uvu3x
https://tinyurl.com/ybxrhr7h
This area has the best night sky. Waveny Park in New Canaan has one of the best views of starry nights and Veteran’s Park in Norwalk has one of the best views of full moons. I will have to venture to West Rocks. If only I had Harold’s camera!
NASA Science Live: Total Lunar Eclipse 5.15.22
I loved the views and the questions.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGIaEIICIcs