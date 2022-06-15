Quantcast

A Norwalk photo #148

(Diane Lauricella)

NORWALK, Conn. — Diane Lauricella took this photo of an owl Sunday, through the sliding door of a friend’s West Norwalk home.

2 comments

Audrey Cozzarin June 15, 2022 at 4:33 pm

Wow, Diane! “Hoo” is that owl? Stunning photo, a fortuitous encounter. Lovely to see Norwalk’s wildlife captured so vividly!

Shari Brennan June 15, 2022 at 4:56 pm

Diane
This is a beautiful photograph.
Thank you also for all of your involvement in helping Norwalk citizens strive towards a greener future so that we can continue to enjoy our wildlife.

