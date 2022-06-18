A Norwalk photo #149

NORWALK, Conn. — Two tractor trailers collided at about 5 a.m. on Interstate 95 southbound, between exits 13 and 14, Norwalk Fire Department Deputy Chief Ed Prescott said.

On of the trucks was in the breakdown lane as the driver was waiting to have a tire repaired, when another tractor trailer struck it.

“The crash ruptured the diesel saddle tank of the disabled truck and spilled the vegetable contents of the other truck across the highway,” Prescott said.

Both drivers were uninjured. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) was called for the fuel spill, that was contained by firefighters, and Connecticut Department of Transportation (ConnDOT) crews organized the cleanup operation. The high-speed lane was the only lane passable until the cleanup was complete.