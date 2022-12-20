A Norwalk photo #164

NORWALK, Conn. — Smoke from a Monday afternoon fire at 139 Woodward Ave. could be seen for miles, according to the Norwalk Fire Department.

Multiple pallets of fiber optic connectors and pallets with bottle of alcohol were heavily ablaze in the outside fire when firefighters arrived after being called at 3:34 p.m., Deputy Chief Steven Shay said. The alcohol is used to clean fiber optic cables.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which spread to an adjacent warehouse, he said. The monetary value of the products is said to be substantial. The cause of the fire is under investigation.