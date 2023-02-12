A Norwalk photo #168

NORWALK, Conn. — On Friday, Mayor Harry Rilling, Common Council President Greg Burnett (D-At Large), Norwalk Police Chief James Walsh, Deputy Chief Terry Blake and Animal Control Officer Joseph Feiner accepted a check on behalf of the Norwalk Animal Shelter from the Estate of Donna Gail on behalf of the Norwalk Animal Shelter from the Estate of Donna Gail, according to Norwalk Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews.

“Donna was a former Norwalk resident who recently passed away and, beforehand, decided to spread her estate funds to many organizations throughout Norwalk, including the Norwalk Animal Shelter,” Woods Matthews wrote. “She was very passionate about the safety and well-being of animals, and this funding will go toward improving the Norwalk Animal Control Shelter facilities so that lost or abandoned dogs, cats and other critters can stay in a safe and healthy environment while waiting to be claimed by their owner or get adopted. The City greatly appreciates Donna’s kindness and generosity towards these animals in the City of Norwalk.”

Woods Matthews did not say how much the check was for, referring further inquire to the Estate.

“Donna was a lifelong Norwalk resident, and there is no obituary,” the Estate said in a statement. “She was a very private person and wishes to remain mostly anonymous with her charitable bequests.”