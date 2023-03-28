A Norwalk photo #174

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police say the man pictured above illegally cashed stolen and altered checks, telling bank tellers he was Christopher Collins. Police seek your help identifying him. Anyone with information can call Detective Nikolas Kougioumtzidis at (203) 854-3185 or email [email protected].

Norwalk Police anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111

anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111 Detective Bureau information line: 203-854-1011

information line: 203-854-1011 Norwalk Police website: www.norwalkpd.com

website: Anonymous TEXT tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

Reminder:

NancyOnNorwalk requires full names from commenters.

For more information, go here.