NORWALK, Conn. — Buster, a 15-year-old rescue dog, was out for a walk Thursday on Shirley Street. Given that he’s about 80 in human years, he won’t go unless owner Cindy promises him a ride for part of the way.

Buster’s previous human thought he was aggressive because he barked a lot. Good thing Cindy understands when you are 80 years old you may have plenty to bark about.