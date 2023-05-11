Quantcast

A Norwalk photo #179

By Nancy Guenther Chapman

Rusty railing in 1950s era Norwalk park.
Irving Freese Park railing, May 4 at the corner of Wall and Main Streets.

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Common Council members recently agreed to spend nearly $526,000 to rehabilitate a dilapidated railing in Irving Freese Park, at Main and Wall Streets.

Giancorp Contracting Inc. won the contract and has been actively installing rails along the top of the retaining walls, and constructing pillars, according to Senior Civil Engineer Paul Sotnik.

“They’ve been told that they’re supposed to complete their work substantially and be out of the park by the end of May,” Sotnik said.

Reminder:

NancyOnNorwalk requires full names from commenters.

For more information, go here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Advertisement

Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement

Popular Stories

Norwalk to sell parking lot for $4.6 million

Read More

Norwalk Police sergeant involved in fatal collision

NPD investigating middle school ‘504’ group, Chief says

NAACP leader alleges NPS coverup

Norwalk YMCA inching toward demolition

Advertisement

Recent Comments