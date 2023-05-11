A Norwalk photo #179

Irving Freese Park railing, May 4 at the corner of Wall and Main Streets.

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Common Council members recently agreed to spend nearly $526,000 to rehabilitate a dilapidated railing in Irving Freese Park, at Main and Wall Streets.

Giancorp Contracting Inc. won the contract and has been actively installing rails along the top of the retaining walls, and constructing pillars, according to Senior Civil Engineer Paul Sotnik.

“They’ve been told that they’re supposed to complete their work substantially and be out of the park by the end of May,” Sotnik said.

