A Norwalk photo #182

From left, Norwalk Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews and Common Council members David Heuvelman (D-District A), Josh Goldstein (D-At Large), Barbara Smyth (D-At Large), Jenn McMurrer (D-District C) and Greg Burnett (D-At Large), April 20 in City Hall.

NORWALK, Conn. — In just a bit of whimsy, we bring you a photo taken in late April. NancyOnNorwalk walked into City Hall for a Common Council meeting and found this stunt underway – five Common Council members lined up in front of Norwalk Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews, performing several different versions of “I love Norwalk!” for her camera.

The clip was used in a film shown at The Mayor’s Ball a few days later.

You never know, it might get to be a thing.

