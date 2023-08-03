Quantcast

A Norwalk photo #183

By


(John Levin)

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools families, teachers and staff enjoyed free entry to the Maritime Aquarium during a Thursday evening event culminating the NPS/Aquarium Summer Learning by the Sea program.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

South Norwalk residents surprised by noisy helicopter

Read More

Critics vent on Facebook as City releases ‘I love Norwalk’ video

ConnDOT seeks public input on Route7/15 Norwalk project

Oyster Festival headliners announced

Seaport Association’s ‘Margaritaville on the Beach’ cancelled

Advertisement


Recent Comments