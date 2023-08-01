A Norwalk photo #183

Quantcast
A photo taken Tuesday evening at West Rocks Middle School. (Harold F. Cobin)

NORWALK, Conn. — Above, NASA Antares rocket seen Tuesday night flying into space east of Norwalk on a resupply mission for the International Space Station. The rocket was launched from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island, Virginia at 8:31 p.m. The rocket is carrying Northrop Grumman’s unpiloted Cygnus spacecraft, which is scheduled to catch up to the space station early Friday. The vehicle is carrying over 8,000 pounds of cargo, according to NASA.

Below, the Antares rocket and Cygnus cargo ship during “mating” operations before moving to the launch pad.

(NASA photo)

