A Norwalk photo #190

By


(Paul Cantor)

Paul Cantor submitted this photo of a sign announcing an Islamic natural burial area in West Norwalk.

He said, “The formerly undeveloped plot of land off Richards Avenue between Saint John’s and Temple Israel cemeteries to the north and Connecticut State Community College (formerly Norwalk Community College or NCC) has now become the Al-Noor Gardens Islamic Natural Burial Section raising the obvious question of ‘if we can lie together peacefully below ground what is the reason we can’t live together peacefully above ground?’” 

