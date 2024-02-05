Quantcast

A Norwalk photo #191

By


(Ben Vetter)

A photo I took Saturday Feb 3 of a pair of bald eagles perched high atop a tree in the Broad River area of Norwalk.

  1. Edward Fontaine

    Wow what a picture , I love it.

