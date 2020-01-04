A Norwalk photo #40

NORWALK, Conn. – A small box truck hit an East Avenue telephone pole Thursday afternoon, just north of Route 1, according to the Norwalk Fire Department. The impact split the pole in half and an adjacent pole also split due to the tension in the wires; a transformer subsequently blew and wires were smoking.

The two occupants of the truck appeared to be uninjured, according to the fire department. A segment of East Avenue was closed during the cleanup and residents on that side of the street were advised to stay in their homes.