A Norwalk photo #51

NORWALK, Conn. — State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) and Senate Republican President Len Fasano (R-North Haven) begin the surreal end to the 2020 State Senate session Wednesday by leading the pledge of allegiance, as shown on CT-N. While not technically a Norwalk photo, we think it fits the category.

The last day of the session was on March 11, Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney (D-11) said. “It has been a unique and extraordinary and terribly painful time that continues, he said. “But we believe that it was appropriate for us to end the session formally by having this brief ceremony on the day in which we traditionally…. end the regular session.”