A Norwalk photo #57

NORWALK, Conn. – The Harbor Shores neighborhood in South Norwalk is a diverse and welcoming community that has come together even more in the time of COVID, said Jody Proct, who submitted the above photograph.

“In the past, we have had annual block parties and created the Harbor Shores Kayak Club, but since we figured we had to be somewhat isolated during the last few months, we decided we’d do it safely together. We have had food trucks come in and often find ourselves sitting on our front lawns socializing from a safe distance. The kids all still play together, riding their bikes and scooters but know to stay 6’ apart from each other,” she wrote.

“We stand together and support Black Lives Matter and will celebrate Pride this weekend by having a small parade through the neighborhood and hopefully showing The Wizard of Oz on an outdoor theater if weather permits,” she continued. “In anticipation of our Pride celebration, we painted a rainbow crosswalk on Naromake Avenue to show our support for the LGBTQ community.”