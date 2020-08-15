A Norwalk photo #58

NORWALK, Conn. — The City reminds you to verify your license plate information online before heading to the beach or a local park this weekend. Non-residents will be ticketed and towed and you don’t want to be mistaken for a non-resident.

“I know residents will be eager to get out this weekend to enjoy the sun and fresh air following Tropical Storm Isaias,” Mayor Harry Rilling said in a statement. “Remember, non-residents are not permitted at the beach on weekends so it is critically important residents check their license plate information online to avoid any issues.”