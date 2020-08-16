A Norwalk photo #60

NORWALK, Conn. — A shed on Sunset Hill Avenue, uprooted by an overturned tree, across from City Hall.

You can help the City apply for federal assistance by reporting any damage you suffered in Isaias. Mayor Harry Rilling’s Friday COVID-19 update explains:

“The City of Norwalk continues to collect damage reports from property owners and residents affected by Tropical Storm Isaias for a possible federal disaster application. Damage must be a result of the tropical storm that passed through the region on Tuesday, August, 4, 2020. Owners whose properties sustained storm-related damage can report the information at https://bit.ly/NorwalkDamageIsaias. The portal will close on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.”