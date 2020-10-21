A Norwalk photo #73

NORWALK, Conn. – Swany, a 72-foot sailboat confiscated by the City of Norwalk, sits at the dock by Sunset Grill in this photo submitted by Deputy Corporation Counsel Jeffry Spahr.

“The Swany was relaunched and will travel to Long Island,” he wrote.

Swany was recently sold at auction. Its former owner had moored the boat to the Veterans Park visitors dock without permission, and the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) eventually declared it an abandoned vessel. Norwalk received $24,000 for the boat, Spahr said.