A Norwalk photo #74

NORWALK, Conn. – Kim Malizia collects absentee ballots Thursday morning in this photo taken by her co-worker in the Norwalk Town Clerk’s Office, Jona Cruz.

Norwalk reported 14,502 ballots had been returned Thursday night, out of 17,983 ballots requested. That’s 80 percent returned, four days before Election Day.

Stamford has seen 78.6 percent of ballots returned at this point (20,449 of 25,984) and West Hartford has had 83.4 percent of ballots returned (16,478 of 19,748), according to the Secretary of State.

You can still go to the polls on Election Day even if you’ve returned your ballot, Town Clerk Rick McQuaid said. “You’re not going to be able to vote twice because the systems are in place that, you know, between birth dates and voter ID numbers and your name and everything, that’s not going to let you do it.”

McQuaid predicts that more than 40,000 Norwalkers will vote in this election.

Many officials are telling citizens not to mail their absentee ballots this close to Election Day. Norwalk has three dropboxes:

City Hall , located at 125 East Ave.

, located at 125 East Ave. Norwalk Police headquarters , located at 1 Monroe St.

, located at 1 Monroe St. The Norwalk Public Library, located a 1 Belden Ave.

Statewide, 567,252 absentee ballots have been returned out of 698,580 ballots requested, a 81.2 percent return rate.