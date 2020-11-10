A Norwalk photo #76

NORWALK, Conn. — This photo is of the Old School Fence in Rowayton, long known as a place for Rowayton residents to share event announcements or folksy messages like “Happy Birthday.” Recently, all the signs were taken down and the fence was bare, for probably the first time in living memory, due to controversy over a Black Lives Matter sign and alleged vandalism.

It’s perceived by the person who sent the photo that the flags are a celebration of the 2020 election and the Biden/Harris win.