NORWALK, Conn. — In the foreground, Harbor Commons Condominiums, located at 43 Harbor Ave. In the background, Quincy Lofts, located at 30 Orchard St.

Quincy Lofts was built in 2016 by Belpointe Capital, as part of the Waypointe complex.

Harbor Commons was built in 1946, according to a real estate ad. Almost all of its 44 units are owned by Harborview Norwalk LLC; Belpointe Capital is principal of Harborview Norwalk LLC.