A Norwalk photo #81

NORWALK, Conn. — Someone on Harbor Avenue is thankful for manure and has expressed their feelings via artwork on roadside planters.

The Ode to Manure states:

My garden grows in rich profusion

The flowers all in many hues and fragrances – so very clean and pure

Thanks for all of this and so much more must go exclusively to sweet manure

The grasses grow

The trees all flourish

Greenery and scenery is what you nourish

Every gardener thinks you’re a hit

And yet the unenlightened call you sh**!

It’s signed “M.S. 2020”