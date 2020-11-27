A Norwalk photo #81
NORWALK, Conn. — Someone on Harbor Avenue is thankful for manure and has expressed their feelings via artwork on roadside planters.
The Ode to Manure states:
My garden grows in rich profusion
The flowers all in many hues and fragrances – so very clean and pure
Thanks for all of this and so much more must go exclusively to sweet manure
The grasses grow
The trees all flourish
Greenery and scenery is what you nourish
Every gardener thinks you’re a hit
And yet the unenlightened call you sh**!
It’s signed “M.S. 2020”