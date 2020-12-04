Norwalk P&Z stops WRMS work briefly

NORWALK, Conn. — The West Rocks Middle School soccer field construction hit a pause button this week so workers could take measures to prevent soaking the neighborhood next door.

The contractor was ordered to stop work Wednesday and install erosion controls, Planning and Zoning Director Steven Kleppin said. This after neighbors complained Monday: according to Roberta Andreasi, a Sunrise Hill condos resident, muddy water was “cascading down the hill and flooding the back yards and running down Aiken Street into the ponds.”

“I think it is about time that measures are being taken that will address the flooding of the yards on the perimeter of the school and the amount of soil running down the steps and walkways,” Andreasi wrote Thursday.

Kleppin said P&Z expected silt fences and hay bales to be installed, and would check before another storm comes in Friday night or Saturday.

City records show the contractor is H.I. Stone & Son, Inc.

Peter Di Salvo, another Sunrise Hill condo resident, alerted NancyOnNorwalk to the flooding Monday. On Thursday, he said he had no comment about the work but would stick to his point that “my neighborhood has been destroyed due to negligent oversight and blind approval of three projects by city zoning and planning.”

Di Salvo said trees have been removed due to two housing complexes and now the soccer field. Norwalk Communications Manager Josh Morgan said 16 trees had been cut down for the soccer field’s parking lot and 16 new trees will be planted.

Deer are walking through the Sunrise Hills condos parking lot because they have nowhere else to go, Di Salvo said.

“For this project I stated earlier that the removal of trees and replacement of grass with artificial turf in an area that is already victim of water issues is complete oversight,” DiSalvo wrote Thursday. “Keep in mind there are two other projects on this street that has definitely affected the absorption of water. Looks pretty clear that point has been proven, so you can add incompetence to my list of adjectives for that department. I’m done caring anymore as they say there’s no fighting City Hall.”