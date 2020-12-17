A Norwalk photo #85

NORWALK, Conn. — Harold Cobin took this photo of a fire hydrant, cleared of snow so Norwalk firefighters could get to it, if needed.

The Norwalk Fire Department often asks residents to clear the hydrants of snow.

“In the event of a fire, it is vital that fire and rescue crews are able to quickly gain access to the water supply to extinguish the fire and prevent the loss of life and/or property,” Deputy Director of Emergency Management Michele DeLuca said in a 2018 press release. “…Try to clear a three-foot path around the hydrant and a path from the street/roadway up to the hydrant. This will ensure the hydrant is visible and accessible to fire and rescue crews in an emergency.”