A Norwalk photo #90

NORWALK, Conn. — Paul Cantor took this photo of the South Norwalk reservoir Monday.

The Connecticut Interagency Drought Workgroup declared Connecticut out of a drought in mid-January. “At the peak of the drought in early fall, four counties had reached Stage 3 of the Connecticut Drought Preparedness and Response Plan, a level not seen since 2016. With the arrival of heavy rains and snow in the later months of autumn, the drought quickly subsided, and as of December only New London county remained at Stage 2, while the rest of the state improved to Stage 1,” a press release said.

“Although we are fortunate to once again have an abundant supply of water, it should never be wasted and businesses and residents are encouraged to continue following best practices for water conservation and wise water use,” Interagency Drought Workgroup Chair Martin Heft said in the release. “The drinking water reservoirs of a handful of public water systems still have not fully recovered, so customers must continue to follow any company-specific conservation protocols to ensure a complete storage recharge before spring.”