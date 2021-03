NORWALK, Conn. — Here we have Town Clerk Rick McQuaid, Tuesday on Connecticut Avenue.

McQuaid said he’s turning 65 in August so he’s let his hair grow long and he bought a Jeep Wrangler Sahara, distinctively colored “hydro blue.” You can see this hue on the interior trim, just right of the steering wheel.

“My daughter turned 17 and Dad doesn’t have to drive them around much anymore, just the little one,” McQuaid wrote later. “I can’t hide anymore with this color!”