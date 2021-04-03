A Norwalk photo #92

NORWALK, Conn. — An “iconic SONO wall sculpture” was hung Thursday on Harbourside SoNo, six-story 129-unit apartment complex that opened in January on Water Street, a press release said.

The letters spelling out “SoNo” are 5 feet tall and 4.5 feet wide, a custom art piece designed by project developer, Thomas L. Rich and fabricated by John Malagisi and his team at of Sign Design, Inc.

“I was bothered by the height and width of what would have been a large blank north facing wall along Water Street where windows were not an option and it struck me that it would be an ideal location for an iconic art installation,” Rich is quoted as saying. “The final design not only identifies the neighborhood but the colors and patterns on each letter correspond to their nautical alphabet signal flag counterpart giving a nod to the areas long time maritime history.”

He said, “I hope it becomes an iconic image for Norwalk much like the CITGO sign near Fenway Park in Boston or the famous DOMINO SUGAR piece which for almost a century was a dominant feature along the East River in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY facing Manhattan.”