A Norwalk photo #93

NORWALK, Conn. — Strawberry Hill Avenue is slated to be closed from 6 a.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday, weather permitting, at Norden Place, Norwalk Communications Director Josh Morgan said.

“The road is being closed to allow for the activation of the new First Taxing District Water Department watermain associated with the Rehabilitation of Bridge No. 0061, Strawberry Hill Avenue over I-95 in Norwalk, and the associated road work required to carry out the work, including the pavement restoration,” Morgan said.

So plan for a detour.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation “Project No. 102-363 was awarded to McNamee Construction Corp. at a cost of $8,129,273.35 on March 22, 2019 and is scheduled to be completed November 27, 2021,” ConnDOT said. “This project is administered by the Office of Construction, District 3 in New Haven.”