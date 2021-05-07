A Norwalk photo #98
NORWALK, Conn. — Tracey Magnet School students have created a story walk at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum.
The second sign explains, “A story walk is an enjoyable way to promote a love of literacy and the outdoors at the same time! Our grade 2 students explored the book Where Oliver Fits and how it connects to our core values at Tracey Magnet School. Throughout his journey, students give the main character, Oliver, advice and make connections to the story. Start at the first sign and follow the path to find out what happens in, Where Oliver Fits by Cale Atkinson.”