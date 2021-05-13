A Norwalk photo #99

NORWALK, Conn. — Wayde Bodden submitted this photo, pointing out that the new bicycle repair station at Calf Pasture Beach has been replaced by an orange cone.

Norwalk’s first self-service bike repair station was unveiled Friday. The photo was taken Tuesday.

“Unfortunately some young people were seen climbing on it over this last weekend,” Norwalk Communications Director Josh Morgan explained Wednesday in an email. “On Sunday, the repair stand was tipped over and the bolts securing it to the ground were bent. Obviously we can’t have a bike stand that may tip over, so it’s been removed for now. It was not damaged, but we need to rethink installation. Likely a concrete pad (instead of the brick) with longer bolts. Also some signage indicating that it’s not a piece of playground equipment! Hopefully it’ll be back up in a few days.”