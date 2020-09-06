A Norwalk photo: Republicans visit NPD

NORWALK, Conn. — The Norwalk Republican Town Committee and their candidate to represent District 25 in the State Senate, Elisavet “Ellie” Kousidis visited the Norwalk Police Station on Friday.

“We are all aware of how police across the nation have been taking it on the chin,” RTC Chairman Carl Dickens said. “Candidate Kousidis and other Republicans wanted to show that while we recognize that some reform is needed that the majority of Police officers are hard working. They are honest, and they put their lives on the line daily to serve and protect.”

The visit follows much attention paid to criticisms made State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25), stemming from a visit he made to headquarters in late July. Kousidis, a political newcomer, is attempting to unseat Duff.

“We as Republicans just wanted to show some gratitude as we Back The Blue with some conversation and food,” Dickens wrote. “It was an excellent exchange of ideas, with about 40 officers present.”