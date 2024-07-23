A political neophyte takes on State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff

Martin Taliaferro (Contributed photo)

Norwalk Republicans have endorsed Martin Tagliaferro as their candidate for the District 25 State Senate seat.

Tagliaferro seeks to unseat State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25), a formidable opponent who has held the seat for nearly 20 years, half of them in the power position as Democratic leader.

Why does Tagliaferro, a political neophyte, think it’s time for the electorate to dump Duff?

“I believe Mr. Duff lost his focus – which is to represent the voters in Norwalk and Darien. I believe his priorities and loyalties are completely with Hartford and not his constituents,” Tagliaferro wrote.

Tagliaferro has lived in Norwalk for 12 years, according to his bio on the Republican Town Committee’s website. He was born in western Massachusetts. He graduated as a civil engineer from Union College in Schenectady, N.Y.

“My background is construction, not political,” according to his bio. “I’ve been a project manager, program manager, project director and construction manager for close to $8 billion worth of construction projects. I’ve worked on contract development, contract negotiation, claims and changes, project scheduling, dispute resolution, risk analysis, unforeseen conditions, budgetary constraints, personnel disputes, coordination with public utilities and railroads…and every other issue that arises in large-scale construction contracts.”

Tagliaferro began his career in New York City “as a bridge designer and inspector and then moved to the construction management side of the business when working for the NY/NJ Port Authority from the 69th floor of Tower 1 of the World Trade Center,” the RTC states. He’s now “a Program and Project Manager overseeing numerous, high-profile, federally funded, mega-projects in Boston, Massachusetts, Toledo, Ohio, and New York City totaling over $8 billion of construction. “He is well known and well respected in his industry.”

Tagliaferro listed a belief in free market capitalism, the Constitution and small, limited government with enumerated powers. He said, “For much of my life, my views and beliefs were pretty commonplace, generally accepted and rooted in common sense.”

He lives by the motto, “Reasonable people can find a reasonable solution to any problem,” but added, “The trick is finding ‘reasonable people.’ Unfortunately, in the politics of today, the term ‘reasonable people’ sounds like an oxymoron.”

Politicians mostly “using power without our consent” shut down the country for Covid-19, declaring some people as essential workers and deciding which businesses could stay open, he said.

“It was our politicians who ordered schools and places of worship to be shut down. If you owned a liquor store or sold lottery tickets, there was a good probability your business could remain open – but lacking those credentials – you had a good chance of being deemed ‘nonessential.’ And too many of us accepted it.”



Republicans endorsed Tagliaferro in May. He will have more to say as time marches along, he said. “As a first-time candidate with a full-time job, I’m still in the early stages of a campaign.”