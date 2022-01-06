A quiet exit: Hurwitz left NPS in September

NORWALK, Conn. — Scott Hurwitz has left Norwalk Public Schools. He’s working as an English teacher at Westhill High School in Stamford, according to information found online.

Hurwitz, then Brien McMahon High School principal, and two other BMHS administrators were put on administrative leave without prejudice in April, a mysterious move that had Norwalk buzzing with concerned, curious confusion. At the time, NPS Communications Director Brenda Wilcox Williams said that they were on leave “while the district addresses a personnel matter.” Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella followed that with an announcement that “we are not investigating any allegations of sexual abuse or sexual misconduct.”

All three were eventually reinstated but the return was brief for Hurwitz, who was moved to Central Office in mid-July to serve as education administrator of data analytics. Assistant Principal Barbara Wood was named interim principal and is still serving in that role.

Hurwitz informed parents that he chose to transfer to Central Office, Julie Begos, Senators’ Success Fund President, said in August.

Wilcox Williams confirmed Monday that Hurwitz has left NPS. NancyOnNorwalk obtained his resignation letter through a Freedom of Information Act request. On Sept. 9, he wrote:

“After more than 25 years with Norwalk Public Schools, I have decided to accept a position with the Stamford school system. I have enjoyed my time in Norwalk and have benefitted greatly from the richness of the diverse student body and the support of community. I am resigning from my position, Administrator for Data Analytics, effective at the end of the day on September 10, 2021.”

Neither Norwalk Board of Education Chairman Colin Hosten nor Wilcox Williams offered any comment when asked for one Monday by NancyOnNorwalk.

Hurwitz was Brien McMahon High School principal for four years. He was BMHS AP “from 2008-17, supervising academic departments, overseeing all aspects of school safety preparedness, and working with students, families and teacher to ensure successful progress towards graduation,” NPS said in a July news release. He “joined the school in 1996 as an English teacher, and also served as class adviser, newspaper adviser, freshmen baseball coach, yearbook adviser and NEASC accreditation chair.”

The mystery last spring was deepened by the simultaneous administrative leaves of three Brien McMahon music teachers. Two eventually resigned. They were Choral Teacher Frank Arcari and Orchestra Teacher Scott Benson. Hearst Media learned Arcari had been accused of failing to report physical abuse he allegedly witnessed several years ago between students.

There’s been no indication whether or not the development were related. “Personnel matters are confidential,” Wilcox Williams said in April.