A Wall Street celebration; Mayor’s Ball details; TMP event

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Wall Street Holiday Celebration planned

Mayor’s Ball scheduled

Draft Transportation Master Plan to be presented

Santa’s headed for Wall Street

The Miracle on Wall Street Holiday Celebration is planned for Tuesday Nov. 29 from 4 until 8 p.m. in The Plaza on River Street at Wall Street. There’s no charge to attend. A news release promises a tree lighting ceremony, a light show, a petting zoo, stilt walkers, dance performers, kids’ games, holiday music, and a visit from Santa.

Rain date is Wednesday Nov. 30. Event sponsors are the Norwalk Parking Authority and Laz Parking.

TMP seeks feedback

Norwalkers can voice transit-related concerns to Mayor Rilling and the City’s transportation mavens when the Transportation, Mobility and Parking (TMP) Department and consultants FHI Studio unveil their draft Transportation Master Plan, Tuesday Dec. 6 at an open house from 6 until 8 p.m. in the City Hall community room, 125 East Ave. The presentation will start at 7.

A map showing 750 areas of concern, based on over 1,000 survey responses will be displayed.

According to a news release, the plan’s key underlying concerns include

Equity

Environment

Safety

Resiliency

Technology

Transportation choice

Hot button issues such as traffic congestion, curb space management, and on-street residential parking are said to be addressed.

The finalized plan, expected by early next year, will be the basis for 10 to 20 years of policy.

Go to the TMP website at Transportation Master Plan | Norwalk Tomorrow (norwalkct.org) to learn more about the plan, give input, and pre-register for the open house.

Address questions to Michael Yeosock, Principal Transportation Engineer with the Department of Transportation, Mobility & Parking, at [email protected] or (203) 854-7844.

Mayor’s Ball tickets available

The 2023 Mayor’s Ball, themed “I Love Norwalk” is planned for Friday, Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. “in the spirit of Valentine’s Day Weekend” at Stamford Marriott Hotel and Spa, 243 Tresser Boulevard, Stamford. According to a news release, tickets to this time-honored nonpartisan event will go on sale in early December at $200 each. Tables for 10 can be reserved. Deadline for reservations with payment is Sunday Feb. 5, or when the tickets sell out.

“The money raised for the Mayor’s Ball will help benefit two incredible organizations that have been there for countless Norwalk families during their time of need,” said Mayor Harry Rilling, referring to Norwalk’s homeless shelter/guidance center Open Doors and children’s weekend meals provider Filling In the Blanks. “This annual event was put on pause due to the pandemic, but now in its twenty-eighth year, is back. It’s one of my favorite events of the year and I hope the community will join us for this wonderful evening in support of these remarkable organizations.”

Get info about reservations, sponsorship opportunities, and silent auction donations by contacting Norwalk City Clerk Irene Dixon at (203) 854-7704 or [email protected].

Open Doors’ website is at Open Doors | Norwalk, CT | Housing and Homeless Service Organization (opendoorsct.org).

Filling In the Blanks is at COVID-19 Crisis | Filling in the Blanks | Norwalk Connecticut