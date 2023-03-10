Accused NPS teacher resigned from job

NORWALK, Conn. — A Norwalk Public Schools teacher who was arrested Friday resigned from her job the same day.

Stefanie Sanabria is accused of rendering a Brookside Elementary School fifth grader unconscious late last month while demonstrating a martial arts chokehold on three fifth-grade students and charged with strangulation second degree, risk of injury to a minor and reckless endangerment first degree, a Norwalk Police news release said.

Sanabria was employed by Norwalk Public Schools from Aug. 24, 2021, to March 3, 2023, NPS Media Relations Specialist Emily Morgan said. Morgan released this statement:

“On Friday, Feb. 24, Norwalk Public Schools notified the Norwalk Police Department of an incident at Brookside Elementary School. With the assistance of the Norwalk Police Department, we determined that a teacher was demonstrating defensive holds to students, and a student fainted during that demonstration. Fortunately, the student did not sustain any permanent injury.

“Ms. Sanabria has resigned her employment with the Norwalk Public Schools. The safety of our students is our first concern, and we immediately investigated the situation involving Ms. Sanabria when it occurred.”

LinkedIn shows Sanabria worked for the New York City Department of Education as an elementary school teacher before coming to Norwalk, beginning in August 2003.

Morgan confirmed the LinkedIn page is Sanabria’s but said NPS would have no further comment.

Reminder:

NancyOnNorwalk requires full names from commenters.

For more information, go here.