Achieving equity in education funding

We can no longer afford or wait to leave kids behind in any community. Only through a fully funded state Education Cost Sharing (ECS) formula can we achieve that.

Today, I stood with over a hundred state legislators, religious leaders, and education advocates in a unified voice to say that this year we will fully and equitably fund all K-12 Connecticut school students for the first time. A long-sought goal that would achieve what I’ve set out to do since 2017 in creating a more equitable school funding formula.

Currently, the phase-in of this new formula won’t be completed until 2028 but the hardships that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to place on our students, educators, and school necessitates that we speed up the process. It’s why I’m ready to get House Bill 5003 over the finish line. This bill would fully fund Connecticut’s ECS grant to municipalities starting with the 2024-25 school year. Additionally, it would affirm that every student, no matter what learning environment they go to, should have the resources they need to succeed. The bill would expand need-based funding to charter, magnet, and other public schools of choice.

Together with the leadership of Senate President Martin Looney and Senator Doug McCrory, Co-Chair of the Education Committee, but even more with voices like yours, we will get House Bill 5003 approved. Just today, almost 200 advocates helped to push this bill forward by testifying during a joint public hearing of the Education and Appropriations Committees. Their oral testimony joins hundreds more than have submitted written testimony in support.