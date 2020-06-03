Action is urgently needed

Humanists value equality and inclusion, and we are dismayed by the systemic racism that has been on shocking display in recent weeks. Police violence.

The latest example of the danger of “walking while black,” in which a white woman threatened a birdwatcher in Central Park. COVID-19, which – because of social inequities – is killing black and brown people disproportionately.

Black lives matter. How sad it is that in the 21st century America still has to be reminded of this fact. And how urgent it is that we as a society address the many threats to black peoples’ lives.

We encourage our friends and neighbors, local leaders and law enforcement, legislators and our Governor to take this painful moment and use it to examine racial injustice and systemic racism. Within our own group we are continuing this dialog and also support the CT NAACP call for a CT Urban Strategic COVID-19 Plan.

It is urgent that we come together to face racial injustice honestly and put into action local solutions to fulfill our nation’s promise of freedom and justice for all.

Humanists and Freethinkers of Fairfield County (HFFC)

Cary Shaw, President